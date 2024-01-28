Knock

Pope helps England extend their lead

Pope arrived in the middle (45/1) on Day 3. He stitched a 68-run partnership with Ben Duckett (47), as England went past 100. They lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 163/5. Pope completed his fifth Test ton, taking England to 316/6 by stumps. On Day 4, Pope built 50+ stands with Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley. He fell short of his double-ton.

Pope could have reached these landmarks

Pope could have become the fourth England batter to slam a Test double-century in India. Joe Root, Mike Gatting, and Graeme Fowler currently own this record. Pope could have been the only batter from England with a double-century in the third innings of a Test in India. Only Zimbabwe's Andy Flower and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum have a century in this regard.

A special feat for Pope

Pope now has the highest score by an Englishman in the second innings of a Test in India. Overall, he is only the 10th player to record a 150+ score in the second innings against India in India.

Pope joined Karunaratne by scoring a ton

Earlier, Pope smashed his maiden hundred in the second innings of a Test. As per Cricbuzz, he became just the second visiting batter to slam a Test hundred in the second innings versus India in India since 2018. Pope joined Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 107 in the 2022 Bengaluru Test in this regard.