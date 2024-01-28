Cameron Green completes 3,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has completed 3,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone during the second and Day-Night Test against West Indies in Brisbane. While he could only manage eight runs in Australia's first innings, the dasher scored an important 73-ball 42 in the final innings. He stitched a 71-run stand with Steve Smith after the fall of two quick wickets.
Here are his FC numbers
Playing his 58th game, Green has raced to 3,525 runs with his average being over 46. The tally includes nine tons and 13 fifties with 251 being his best score. With his right-arm pace, Green also claimed a wicket in the contest. He has now raced to 72 scalps in red-ball cricket with his average being 33-plus. The 24-year-old owns three FC fifers.
A look at his Test numbers
Green has emerged as Australia's new number four batter in Tests. Playing his 26th game in the format, the young all-rounder has raced to 1,139 runs at an average of 32.54. The tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton. With the ball, he has taken 32 wickets at 35.96. He owns a solitary fifer in Australia whites.
How has the match proceeded?
Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. In reply, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) helped Australia declare at 289/9. WI's second innings ended at 193. Chasing 216, Australia were 113/3 at the time of Green's dismissal.