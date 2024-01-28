Stats

Here are his FC numbers

Playing his 58th game, Green has raced to 3,525 runs with his average being over 46. The tally includes nine tons and 13 fifties with 251 being his best score. With his right-arm pace, Green also claimed a wicket in the contest. He has now raced to 72 scalps in red-ball cricket with his average being 33-plus. The 24-year-old owns three FC fifers.

A look at his Test numbers

Green has emerged as Australia's new number four batter in Tests. Playing his 26th game in the format, the young all-rounder has raced to 1,139 runs at an average of 32.54. The tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton. With the ball, he has taken 32 wickets at 35.96. He owns a solitary fifer in Australia whites.

How has the match proceeded?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. In reply, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) helped Australia declare at 289/9. WI's second innings ended at 193. Chasing 216, Australia were 113/3 at the time of Green's dismissal.