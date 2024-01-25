Record

Root goes past Tendulkar

As mentioned, Root now has the most runs in India-England Test encounters. He surpassed Master Blaster Tendulkar, who smashed 2,535 runs from 32 Tests against England at a remarkable average of 51.73. His tally includes seven tons and 13 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Root went past Tendulkar in his 26th match against the Indians. The former averages over 60 against India in Tests.

Information

Most centuries in India-England Tests

Root already has the most centuries in India-England Tests. With nine such tons, he leads Alastair Cook, Rahul Dravid, and Tendulkar, each of whom has seven hundreds. Root also has 10 half-centuries and a double-ton against India in Tests.

Runs

Over 11,000 runs in Test cricket

Root has been England's mainstay middle-order batter in Test cricket for over a decade. His propensity to play spin would come handy for England in the ongoing five-Test series in India. Root is currently the leading run-scorer among active cricketers in Test cricket. He is the only active player with over 10,000 Test runs. Root, playing his 136th Test owns more than 11,000 runs.