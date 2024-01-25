Joe Root becomes highest run-scorer in India-England Tests, surpasses Tendulkar
England batter Joe Root has added another feather to his cap in the ultimate format, Test cricket. Root surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches. The former attained this feat on Day 1 of the 1st Test against hosts India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Here are the key stats.
Root goes past Tendulkar
As mentioned, Root now has the most runs in India-England Test encounters. He surpassed Master Blaster Tendulkar, who smashed 2,535 runs from 32 Tests against England at a remarkable average of 51.73. His tally includes seven tons and 13 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Root went past Tendulkar in his 26th match against the Indians. The former averages over 60 against India in Tests.
Most centuries in India-England Tests
Root already has the most centuries in India-England Tests. With nine such tons, he leads Alastair Cook, Rahul Dravid, and Tendulkar, each of whom has seven hundreds. Root also has 10 half-centuries and a double-ton against India in Tests.
Over 11,000 runs in Test cricket
Root has been England's mainstay middle-order batter in Test cricket for over a decade. His propensity to play spin would come handy for England in the ongoing five-Test series in India. Root is currently the leading run-scorer among active cricketers in Test cricket. He is the only active player with over 10,000 Test runs. Root, playing his 136th Test owns more than 11,000 runs.