Mary comes up with the clarification

"I haven't announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it," said Mary. As per IBA regulations, boxers of both genders are only permitted to compete at the highest level until they are 40 years old. Mary is 41 now but is still determined to "carry on" with the sport.

Statement

Mary is focusing on her fitness

"I was attending a school event at Dibrugarh on January 24 where I was motivating children. I said I still have hunger of achieving (laurels) in sports but age limit in Olympics doesn't allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport," she clarified. "I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone."

Achievements

Here are her key achievements

In 2019, Mary became the first boxer to win eight medals in World Championships. She is the only boxer to clinch the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships a record six times. Mary bagged six Asian Championships medals, including five golds. Mary also won gold at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2018 in Australia. She won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Awards

Here are her national awards

In 2003, she was conferred with the Arjuna Award. Mary received the Padma Shri in 2006, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2013. She was also honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in the year 2009. In 2020, the Indian government honored the Manipuri ace with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, which stands as the second-highest civilian award.