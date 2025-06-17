What's the story

Bollywood actor Kajol recently expressed her disinterest in a sequel to the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she said, "They should never make DDLJ 2."

"They should leave it at Simran, climbing the train. Nobody should care what happened post that."

"We don't discuss marriage after that. It's done and dusted. Nobody wants to know what happened to Raj and Simran after the train scene."