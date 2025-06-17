Is there going to be a 'DDLJ 2'? Kajol reacts
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kajol recently expressed her disinterest in a sequel to the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).
Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she said, "They should never make DDLJ 2."
"They should leave it at Simran, climbing the train. Nobody should care what happened post that."
"We don't discuss marriage after that. It's done and dusted. Nobody wants to know what happened to Raj and Simran after the train scene."
Off-screen bond
Kajol talks about her bond with SRK
Kajol also spoke about the strong off-screen bond she shares with her DDLJ co-star Shah Rukh Khan, and the many movies they've worked together.
She said, "We've done too many movies together at different phases of our lives."
"We got married, we had our kids, we led our separate lives. We've been friends for a very long time."
Lifelong bond
Kajol gushes about Khan's work ethic on set
Kajol revealed Khan's focused approach on set. "I admire that man so much...I've never seen a man being so present on set."
"He knows everybody's lines. He's not living in his own head. He is present."
"He will make sure he is committed to what he is doing, 100%."
The duo last worked together in 2015 on Rohit Shetty's Dilwale.