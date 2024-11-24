Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Singham Again', the third installment in Shetty's Cop Universe, continues to captivate audiences, with theater occupancy rates peaking at 27.64% during night shows.

Despite clashing with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on Diwali, the film's steady performance suggests it's on track to surpass the ₹240cr mark.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' is steady; likely to cross ₹240cr mark soon

Nov 24, 2024

What's the story The Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again continues to perform steadily at the box office. After 23 days of theatrical run, it has earned an estimated ₹238.55cr net in India. On its 23rd day (Saturday), it earned around ₹1.6cr. The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

Occupancy trends

'Singham Again' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates

On Saturday, November 23, Singham Again saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.8% in theaters. The film's occupancy fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 7.07%, afternoon shows at 17.62%, evening shows at 18.87% and night shows peaking at 27.64%. These numbers indicate the audience's continued interest in the film, which has been running in cinemas across India since November 1.

About the project

More about 'Singham Again' and its OTT details

The film is a part of Shetty's Cop Universe and the third movie in the Singham franchise. It clashed with Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali and featured a special cameo by Salman Khan. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run.