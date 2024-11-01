Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, known for their on-screen chemistry, have collaborated in several films and songs, including the 2011 hit film 'Ready' and the 1999 romantic drama 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.'

'Singham Again' releases in theaters on November 1

Ahead of 'Singham Again,' looking back at Ajay-Salman's previous collaborations

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Nov 01, 202402:00 am

What's the story Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are all set to share the screen in the upcoming Diwali release, Singham Again. The film will be released on Friday (November 1). This isn't the first time the two icons have collaborated; their careers, which began in 1988 and 1991 respectively, have seen them work together on several projects. Here's a look at some of their most memorable joint ventures.

'Ready' and 'London Dreams': A comedy and a musical drama

In 2011, Khan led the hit film Ready, directed by Anees Bazmee. Devgn made a cameo as Rajkumar Sonkar alias Raju in the film, much to the excitement of his fans. Before that, they both appeared in the 2009 musical drama London Dreams. Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film also starred Asin Thottumkal and Aditya Roy Kapur but didn't leave a mark at the box office.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo'

Khan and Devgn also shared screen space in the 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was lauded for its emotional depth. A year prior, they both made special appearances in the film Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, directed by Sikander Bharti and featuring other renowned actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Madhu.

Beyond films: Khan and Devgn's musical collaborations

Apart from films, Khan and Devgn have also collaborated on songs for different movies. One of them is Devgn's Son of Sardaar. These collaborations have only added to their on-screen chemistry, making them a favorite pair among the audience. Now, the two are set to share the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. While Devgn leads the multistarrer, Khan will be seen as Chulbul Pandey, his iconic character from Dabangg.