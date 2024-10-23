Summarize Simplifying... In short Celebrate Diwali sustainably by using natural decorations, solar-powered lights, and handmade clay diyas.

Celebrate a green Diwali

Eco-friendly ways to celebrate Diwali

By Simran Jeet 08:00 am Oct 23, 2024

What's the story Diwali is a highly anticipated festival that brings joy, family reunions, and celebration. People eagerly decorate their homes and celebrate in their favorite ways. However, it can also lead to environmental challenges such as pollution, waste, and excessive resource consumption. This year, consider embracing eco-friendly practices for a more sustainable and mindful Diwali. Here are five ways to make your festivities greener.

#1

Opt for eco-friendly decorations

Instead of traditional plastic decorations, opt for natural or biodegradable materials to celebrate Diwali sustainably. Replace synthetic lamps with handmade clay diyas adorned with eco-friendly paints or natural dyes. Additionally, create stunning lanterns from recycled paper or cardboard, which can be composted after the festivities. Consider using solar-powered lights instead of regular ones to decorate your balcony or garden.

#2

Embrace natural colors for rangoli

Instead of chemical rangoli colors, choose natural alternatives like flowers such as roses, marigolds, and chrysanthemums, along with leaves. You can use turmeric, kumkum, and coffee powder for beautiful colors. Additionally, repurpose leftover puja flowers by drying and crushing them to create stunning rangoli designs. This way, you can enjoy a colorful celebration while being eco-friendly and minimizing waste.

#3

Go green with gifting

Gifts are essential to Diwali celebrations but can contribute to waste. To make your gifting more sustainable, consider creating personalized handmade gifts like soaps, candles, or baked goods, which are unique and reduce packaging waste. Consider giving experiences rather than physical items, such as cooking classes, workshops, or spa vouchers. Additionally, gifting plants or saplings brings joy while promoting a greener planet.

#4

Use eco-friendly firecrackers

Use eco-friendly firecrackers this Diwali to minimize harm to the environment and health. Green crackers are specially designed to reduce harmful emissions and noise pollution, containing fewer harmful chemicals, making them a better choice for celebrations. Alternatively, consider enjoying light shows, lanterns, or simply spending quality time with family and friends instead of relying on loud firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

#5

Donate old clothes

Disposing piles of old clothes can have a negative impact on the environment. Instead, consider donating them to charities and NGOs that support orphans, individuals with disabilities, or stray animals. As winter approaches, you might also donate your old quilts and woolens to animal shelters. This thoughtful gesture not only spreads joy but also fosters a compassion during the festive season.