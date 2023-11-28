'Islamic Republic of Bihar': BJP on Nitish's new holiday calendar

1/5

Politics 2 min read

'Islamic Republic of Bihar': BJP on Nitish's new holiday calendar

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:46 pm Nov 28, 202312:46 pm

Nitish Kumar has drawn fresh BJP ire over the new school holiday calendar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its 2024 holiday calendar for schools. Released on Monday, the calendar excluded holidays for major festivals like Rakshabandhan, Ram Navami, Janmashtami, and Shivratri, among others. The BJP claimed the government reduced holidays for Hindu festivals but increased them for Muslim festivals. Union minister Ashwini Choubey dubbed Kumar as the "master of appeasement" and claimed the "anti-Hindu face" of Bihar's grand alliance government has resurfaced.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time the Bihar government faced the BJP's ire over revising the school holiday calendar. In August, the BJP slammed the Kumar-led government over the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)'s decision to make changes to the calendar. It had claimed the move "hurt Hindu sentiments" and accused Kumar of indulging in appeasement politics. The BSEB had revised the holiday calendar for government schools, reducing festive holidays from 23 to 11 days between September to December 2023.

3/5

Bihar's Education Department responds over row

Following the criticism, Bihar's Education Department explained the 2024 holiday calendar, released on Monday, was designed to ensure a minimum of 220 teaching days per the Right to Education Act. According to Live Hindustan, summer vacation holidays have now been increased from 20 to 30, while holidays for Makar Sankranti, Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Shivratri, Ram Navami, Bhaidooj, Hartalika Teej, and Jitiya have been removed. Meanwhile, holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) have been extended to three days each.

4/5

New school holiday calendar posted on X

5/5

BJP's Giriraj Singh slams Kumar's government

Besides Choubey, Union minister Giriraj Singh slammed the Kumar government over the 2024 school holiday calendar, referring to Bihar as an "Islamic Republic." "The way Lalu Yadav and the [Kumar] government are attacking Hindus, in the future, they will be known as Mohammad Nitish and Mohammad Lalu," he said in a video message on X. A similar row was triggered when Bihar reduced school holidays from 22 to 8 over five months earlier this year, which was withdrawn following backlash.