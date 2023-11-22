Billionaire Gautam Singhania beat me, punched daughter: Ex-wife Nawaz Modi

By Prateek Talukdar 02:57 pm Nov 22, 202302:57 pm

Nawaz Modi accused billionaire Gautam Singhania of assaulting her and one of their daughters

Nawaz Modi, the estranged wife of Raymond Group's Managing Director, Gautam Singhania, has accused the billionaire of assaulting her and one of their daughters during a heated argument in September. The industrialist has denied the allegations and refrained from commenting further. Legal sources close to him said he will seek legal recourse against the allegations. She said differences between them existed since December 2022 but reached a tipping point after he allegedly assaulted her.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, a video went viral showing Modi being denied entry to a Diwali party reportedly hosted by the textile company, of which she is a board member. Hours later, Singhania announced that they were separating. Modi is seeking 75% of Singhania's $1.4 billion net worth as alimony for her and their daughters. Singhania also had a long-running feud with his father over property after being granted the company's control.

Assaulted over sharing bathroom: Modi

Modi claimed that an argument over Singhania using her bathroom turned violent in the wee hours of September 10 after his birthday party. She said there are other bathrooms adjacent to their room, apart from others on the same floor of their 39-story building. She said, "He smacked and kicked me and even assaulted my daughter," adding that he flung her around despite her having two hernia surgeries. She said she and her daughter were trying to protect each other.

Singhania said police is in my pocket; Ambanis helped: Modi

She alleged that Singhania tried to prevent the police from responding to their calls for help and action. However, the Ambanis intervened and ensured that the police arrived and registered a non-cognizable complaint. She then visited her in-laws, who supported her. Following this, she took her daughters to her father's house. She went to SH Reliance Hospital, which was farther from Breach Candy Hospital, alleging that Singhania had made "settings" there to prevent her from getting care.

'He has done this to every family member'

Modi said she didn't convert her FIR to a domestic violence case because, "I am still not pulling the trigger on you, no matter what you have done to us." She alleged that Singhania told her not to ever open her mouth, calling her an angoothachhaap or a token fingerprint signatory. She said her in-laws are offering to help her in any way possible, adding, "He has done this to every family member."

Singhania offered to establish trust

Modi claimed that in the past, Singhania expressed the wish to give 33.3% of his assets each to her and both of their daughters. She said, "He could keep 25% and give us the rest." While reports said Singhania has tentatively agreed to Modi's demand for 75% alimony, he has countered it by offering to establish a trust for the family's assets, with him as the sole trustee during his lifetime. Modi has called the proposal unacceptable.