Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is inching towards the ₹40 crore mark, with current earnings at ₹37.80 crore.

The film's daily collections have been on a steady decline since Day 4.

With big Diwali releases like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' set to hit the screens soon, it's uncertain if 'Vicky Vidya...' will reach the ₹40 crore milestone.

'VVKWWV' is struggling at the box office

Rajkummar-Triptii's 'Vicky Vidya...' slowly nears ₹40cr mark

By Isha Sharma 11:30 am Oct 26, 202411:30 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has had a disappointing start to its third week at the box office. On its 15th day (third Friday), the film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, only managed to earn ₹65 lakh across India. It was released on October 11 alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra and has comparatively performed better.

Collection breakdown

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection details

According to Sacnilk, the film's day-wise collection began with ₹5.5 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹6.9 crore and ₹6.4 crore on Days 2 and 3, respectively. However, the earnings took a major hit from Day 4 onward with collections plummeting to ₹2.4 crore and continuing to decline steadily through the week. By Day 15, the daily earnings had reduced to a mere ₹65 lakh. The total collection now stands at ₹37.80 crore.

Total and outlook

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' future prospects

As the film struggles at the box office, it remains to be seen if it can cross the ₹40 crore mark before major Diwali releases take over cinema halls. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will be released on November 1 and are poised to open big. Vicky Vidya... also stars Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.