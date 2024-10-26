Rajkummar-Triptii's 'Vicky Vidya...' slowly nears ₹40cr mark
The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has had a disappointing start to its third week at the box office. On its 15th day (third Friday), the film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, only managed to earn ₹65 lakh across India. It was released on October 11 alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra and has comparatively performed better.
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection details
According to Sacnilk, the film's day-wise collection began with ₹5.5 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹6.9 crore and ₹6.4 crore on Days 2 and 3, respectively. However, the earnings took a major hit from Day 4 onward with collections plummeting to ₹2.4 crore and continuing to decline steadily through the week. By Day 15, the daily earnings had reduced to a mere ₹65 lakh. The total collection now stands at ₹37.80 crore.
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' future prospects
As the film struggles at the box office, it remains to be seen if it can cross the ₹40 crore mark before major Diwali releases take over cinema halls. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will be released on November 1 and are poised to open big. Vicky Vidya... also stars Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.