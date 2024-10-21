Fahadh Faasil's 'Bougainvillea' impresses; collects ₹11.4cr by Day 4
The Malayalam action drama Bougainvillea, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, has left a strong mark at the box office in its opening weekend. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, the film crossed the ₹10cr mark within the first four days of its release. On its fourth day alone (Sunday), it earned ₹3cr, taking the total net collection to an impressive ₹11.4cr.
'Bougainvillea' maintained steady theater occupancy rates
The film's success is also evident from its theater occupancy rates throughout the day. According to Sacnilk, morning shows witnessed a 30.93% occupancy rate, which rose to 51.93% for afternoon shows and peaked at 56.15% during evening shows before falling slightly to 44.31% for night shows. This consistent audience turnout played a major role in Bougainvillea's strong box office performance over its first weekend.
'Bougainvillea' plot and production details
Bougainvillea narrates the story of a couple whose lives are turned upside down after a tragic incident. The plot is interspersed with the case of missing tourists in Kerala, which is probed by an honest police officer who suspects the woman from the aforementioned couple. Directed by Amal Neerad and produced by Jyothirmayi and Boban, the film also stars Jyothirmayi, Veena Nandakumar, Srinda, and Sharaf U Dheen. It was made on a budget of ₹20cr.
Boban expressed gratitude for 'Bougainvillea's successful opening weekend
Boban took to Instagram to thank everyone for the overwhelming response Bougainvillea has received. Sharing a new poster of the film, he wrote, "Thank you all for the great response and acceptance!! ...... BOUGAINVILLEA......" Fans returned his gratitude by praising his performance in the movie. This exchange highlights the positive reception Bougainvillea has received from its audience during its first-weekend run.