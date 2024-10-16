Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a promising start, the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' saw a significant drop in its box office collections, earning ₹23.35cr in five days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film failed to capitalize on the Dussehra holiday.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' slows down; collects ₹23.35cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:17 am Oct 16, 2024

What's the story The Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Mallika Sherawat-starrer comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has continued to dominate the box office. Despite mixed reviews like its competitor Jigra, the film has continued to lead the box office race. On its fifth day of release, it earned an estimated ₹2.15cr taking its total collection to ₹23.35cr.

'VVKWWV' missed opportunity to capitalize on Dussehra holiday

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also recently shared his thoughts on the film's performance. He tweeted, "#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo [#VVKWWV] had an ordinary opening weekend, but expectations were higher given the positive feedback to its trailer... It missed the opportunity to capitalize on the #Dussehra holiday [Saturday] and declined on Sunday, which could've boosted its numbers."

'VVKWWV' is still ahead of 'Jigra'

After a stellar start, VVKWWV witnessed a major drop in its collections on Monday. The film raked in ₹2.25cr, which was still ahead of Jigra's ₹1.65cr Monday haul. Alia Bhatt's action thriller collected ₹1.6cr (early estimates) on Tuesday. With no big releases until Diwali, both VVKWWV and Jigra will likely continue their run at the box office.