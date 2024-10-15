Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a significant drop in Monday's collections, the comedy film 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' (VVKWWV) continues to outperform 'Jigra', with a total earning of ₹21.05cr so far.

With no major releases until Diwali, both films are expected to maintain their box office run, potentially boosting their earnings.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' sees drop on Monday, still outperforms 'Jigra'

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:39 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story The family comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, has been beating Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office daily. Despite releasing together last Friday, the former has continued to stay ahead in terms of earnings. After four days in theaters, both films saw a dip in collections on Monday but VVKWWV still led with ₹2.25cr to Jigra's ₹1.5cr.

'VVKWWV' witnessed a drop in Monday's collections

After a stellar start, VVKWWV witnessed a major drop in its collections on Monday. The film raked in ₹2.25cr, which is a drop of about ₹4cr from Sunday's collection of ₹6.4cr. Despite the drop, the comedy flick has been able to earn a total collection of ₹21.05cr till now, according to Sacnilk.

'VVKWWV' and 'Jigra' to continue their run until Diwali

With no big releases till Diwali, both VVKWWV and Jigra are likely to continue their run at the box office. The next festive season will see another clash with the release of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This period of no major competition gives both films a chance to possibly increase their earnings.