The film 'Jigra' has had a disappointing start, collecting only ₹18cr in its first four days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh attributes this to the film's urban-centric appeal, limiting its reach and resulting in a lukewarm response from mass audiences.

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:32 am Oct 15, 202410:32 am

What's the story The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, has been struggling at the box office since its release. On its fourth day (Monday), the film only managed to earn an estimated ₹1.5cr, bringing its total collection to a disappointing ₹18.1cr. Despite being co-produced by Karan Johar and boasting a star-studded cast, Jigra has failed to make a mark at the box office due to mixed reviews and several controversies surrounding it.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X/Twitter to express his disappointment over Jigra's performance. He wrote, "#Jigra has underperformed in its opening weekend... The numbers should've been higher, much higher, especially considering that #GangubaiKathiawadi [2022] and #Raazi [2018] - both women-centric films starring #AliaBhatt - opened to significantly stronger numbers."

Adarsh further explained Jigra's struggle to attract a wider audience stems from its ordinary response in mass circuits. He tweeted, "The issue with #Jigra lies in its urban-centric appeal, which limits its reach beyond a few major centers... This also explains the ordinary/dull response in mass circuits, where the film struggled to attract and connect with a broader audience." Despite this, Adarsh believes the film still has a chance to recover its shortfall till Diwali.

Adarsh stressed that for Jigra to end up with a respectable Week 1 total, the Monday to Thursday numbers must stabilize and show consistency. This reiterates the need for consistent performance in the coming days for Jigra's potential recovery at the box office. It is competing with several new releases, especially Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.