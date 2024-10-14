Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", a film about a newlywed couple's quest to retrieve a stolen private CD, has been a box office hit, raking in ₹19cr by Day-3.

Despite mixed reviews, the film's increasing theater occupancy indicates its popularity among audiences.

The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, features Rao, Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, and Saleem Pheku in key roles.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' dominates box office; collects ₹19cr by Day-3

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:18 am Oct 14, 2024

What's the story The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy-drama film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is creating ripples at the box office. Released on October 11, alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra, the film has been leaving its competitor behind since day one. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹6.25cr on its third day (Sunday), taking its total collection to an impressive ₹18.65cr, and is now nearing the ₹20cr mark.

Occupancy details

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' witnessed a steady increase in theater occupancy

The film's success is also evident in its steadily increasing theater occupancy. On Sunday, it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.08%. The morning shows recorded a 9.02% occupancy rate, which increased to 25.73% for afternoon shows and peaked at 28.49% during the evening shows before dropping slightly to 21.07% for night shows.

Film overview

The plot and cast details

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video narrates the story of a newlywed couple, Vicky and Vidya, who get married in 1997. Their lives turn tragic when a CD of their private moments is stolen. The film then traces their journey to get the stolen CD back. Apart from Rao and Dimri, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, and Saleem Pheku in pivotal roles.

Reviews

It received mixed reviews from critics and audience

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. However, despite the varied responses, its strong performance at the box office suggests that it has struck a chord with a large section of the audience. It remains to be seen if Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video can keep the momentum going as it enters its first weekday.