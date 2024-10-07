Summarize Simplifying... In short "Stree 2" is on a roll, raking in ₹594.6 crore and nearing the ₹600 crore mark.

'Stree 2' box office collections

'Stree 2' surpasses 'Baahubali 2's 8th weekend haul; collects ₹595cr

By Shreya Mukherjee

What's the story The horror-comedy film Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is about to set a new record of surpassing the ₹600 crore mark in domestic box office collection. This achievement will make it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The movie's total collection reached ₹594.6 crore after grossing ₹2.65cr in its eighth weekend, outperforming Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's eighth-week collection of ₹2.5 crore.

Weekend earnings

'Stree 2' witnessed significant jump in collections over the weekend

Stree 2 maintained a steady collection of ₹50 lakh on Friday, followed by an impressive 80% increase on Saturday to ₹90 lakh. Early estimates from Sacnilk suggest that the film collected ₹1.25 crore on Sunday. This surge in earnings brought the total collection to ₹594.6 crore, leaving it just over ₹5 crore short of crossing the magical ₹600 crore mark.

Box office battle

'Stree 2' faces competition from upcoming releases

Despite its record-breaking success, Stree 2 is expected to face competition from upcoming releases like Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Both films are scheduled for release on October 11. However, industry experts predict that Stree 2 will surpass the ₹600 crore mark over the coming weekend, continuing its successful run at the box office.

Star power

'Stree 2' boasts star-studded cast and high-profile cameos

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, Stree 2 also features Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles. The film is further enhanced by cameo appearances from Bollywood heavyweights like Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia. This ensemble cast has undoubtedly contributed to the film's unprecedented success at the box office.