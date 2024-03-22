Next Article

'Vedaa' is slated for July 12 release

'Baap of action': Sharvari pens heartfelt note for John Abraham

By Aikantik Bag 12:44 pm Mar 22, 202412:44 pm

What's the story John Abraham and Sharvari's upcoming actioner Vedaa has become the talk of the town after the makers unveiled the gripping teaser. Sharvari recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the warm reception to the film's teaser. She posted captivating photographs and wrote a heartfelt note for Abraham. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor acknowledged the hurdles she encountered, including years of patience, skill development, and overcoming self-doubt.

Sharvari expressed gratitude toward Nikkhil Advani, too

Sharvari penned, "@thejohnabraham thank you for everything. You are the baap of action and you have been my North Star through the filming. I'm glad I can now reach out to you and take your advice on almost everything." Conveying her gratitude to director Nikkhil Advani, she stated, "@nikkhiladvani sir you are my guiding light .. you believed in me .. you told me to have faith in myself and you gave me #Vedaa!"

'I came to this beautiful industry with no backing...'

Recalling her journey, she wrote, "Well it is easier said than done ... years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt & introspection..." She highlighted, "I came to this beautiful industry with no backing, knowing fully well that every film that I do has to be a hit or get acclaim for me to survive." Vedaa is slated for a July 12 release.