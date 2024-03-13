Next Article

Anshuman Jha and Sierra Winters are the newest parents in Tinseltown

'Fugly' actor Anshuman Jha welcomes baby girl with wife Sierra

By Aikantik Bag 11:22 am Mar 13, 202411:22 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha and his wife Sierra Winters are the newest parents in B-Town! Their baby girl, Tara, was born on March 10. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jha expressed his elation and stated, "The last 48 hours have been a blur; it was a long labor. It's a surreal experience, none like I've ever had before." Fans have sent their best wishes to the couple.

Pregnancy

Baby's due date coincided with Pi Day

Interestingly, Winters's due date was March 14, also known as Pi Day. Jha shared, "We had started calling our baby 'Pi'. I truly believe women are the smartest people on the planet. I'm grateful we had a daughter." Jha shared that Winters's labor began on Mahashivratri night (March 8), and Tara made her grand entrance two days later.

Birth

The couple opted for the child's birth in the US

The couple chose to have their first child in the US, with Winters's parents being there for support. Jha highlighted the significance of having grandparents around during a baby's early months, saying, "I believe having grandparents can make a big difference. I lost my parents in 2020." "Having an elderly presence in the first two to three months, who has experience raising children, is important. Sierra's mum had three kids, so it's nice to have family around."