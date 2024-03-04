Next Article

'D-100': BTS's Jin begins military discharge countdown

By Aikantik Bag 05:25 pm Mar 04, 2024

What's the story BTS fans are counting down the days until Jin completes his term in the South Korean military. The beloved K-pop star hinted at his upcoming discharge on Weverse and penned "D-100," which suggests he'll be returning between June 10-15. Excited fans took to social media to share their anticipation for Jin's return.

Excitement

'Counting every hour, every minute, every second of his return'

ARMYs can hardly wait for Jin's comeback and it was evident under Jin's post. One user commented, "Just a little more patience, Jinie. Just 100 days more, and you're back." Another chimed in, saying, "Can't wait for your dad jokes." A thrilled fan exclaimed, "I am screaming!!!! Our Seokjinnie will return soon! Counting every hour, every minute, every second of his return."

Throwback

Jin's message to BTS ARMY before military service

Before embarking on his mandatory military service, Jin shared, "I'll go and come back safely. Since being healthy is first priority I won't be sick, and our ARMYs, fighting, and don't be sick either." Fellow member RM showed support and stated, "It doesn't feel great to send him off but he does well wherever he goes. I believe he'll do well. It doesn't feel good but it's something everyone has to do, so fighting hyung."