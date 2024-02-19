J-Hope's surprise: A documentary and album for ARMYs

BTS's J-Hope's new documentary, album are coming

What's the story J-Hope's birthday on Sunday﻿ brought joy to BTS fans (ARMYs) with the announcement of a double delight: a new documentary, Hope on the Street, and a six-track original soundtrack (OST) album. Produced by HYBE, the docu-series will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 28, while the "special album," will be released on March 29. This news arrived when the multi-talented artist is still serving in the military.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last year, on bandmate Suga's talk show Suchwita, J-Hope hinted at the release of a documentary. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited its release, but details remained scarce—until now. Surprising fans on his 30th birthday at midnight (KST), BigHit Music released a teaser of the upcoming documentary. One fan expressed: "So grateful for Hobi's planning. He worked so hard to leave us so many gifts before he left to serve his country."

About the upcoming docu-series

'Hope on the Street' will feature J-Hope's passion for dance

Hope on the Street will dive into J-Hope's beginnings and passion for dance as he embarks on a new adventure in his 12th year as a professional artist. The series follows his journey back to his dancing roots and incorporates elements of a travel show. Joined by his former dance instructor and popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-Hope will travel through Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, encountering inspiring street dancers along the way.

OST album details

All about the 'special album' by Hobi

The documentary will showcase songs from J-Hope's eagerly awaited solo album, Hope on the Street Vol.1, which succeeds his 2022 solo album Jack in the Box. The latter reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Described by J-Hope's agency BigHit Music as a six-track "special album," the digital pre-sales for the OST album kicked off on Monday (February 19) on Weverse.

Insights

J-Hope's military service and fellow BTS members' enlistment

J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory 18-month military service in Korea, which commenced in April last year. After completing his basic training, he was assigned as an assistant training instructor with Korea's 36th Infantry Division in Wonju. He is slated to finish his service by October this year. Jin—BTS's eldest member—is set to complete his service in June. Meanwhile, Suga, Jimin, V, RM, and Jungkook will return next year, and subsequently, the group is expected to comeback in 2025.