'Goldilocks and the Three Bears' secures multiple sales at EFM

By Aikantik Bag 12:35 pm Feb 19, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Iuvit Media Sales recently secured several deals for the suspenseful horror slasher film Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin. Directed by Craig Rees, known for his work on Annabellum and Whispers, the movie features Olga Solo, Abigail Huxley, Rees, and Julian Amos. This horror slasher has been compared to Wes Craven's films and movies like The Strangers and The Purge.

In this chilling twist on the classic fairy tale, Goldilocks leads a trio of bears living in a secluded woodland house. When a group of friends stumbles upon their home, Goldilocks decides to eliminate them. As per Variety, the film has been picked up by Gussi Films for Latin America, Pioneer for the Philippines, and Front Row for the Middle East. Iuvit stated that "a growing suspense drives the audience from a contained thriller to an authentic slasher."

Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge is part of a new wave of dark fairytale adaptations, including Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Gretel & Hansel. Iuvit explained that these adaptations offer an "honest and entertaining horror tale." The film is produced by Rees Dragon Prods.