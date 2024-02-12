'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' trailer is out

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' release date out

By Aikantik Bag 03:16 pm Feb 12, 202403:16 pm

What's the story During Sunday's Super Bowl, Disney and 20th Century Studios released the official trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Directed by Wes Ball, the film is set to premiere on May 10. The star-studded cast includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. The screenplay is a collaborative effort by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

Next Article

Details

Plotline and crew of the film

Set generations after Caesar's rule, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes explores a world where apes are the dominant species and humans live in hiding. A new ape leader rises to power, and a young ape embarks on a journey that forces him to question his understanding of the past. His choices will shape the future for both apes and humans. Ball, Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed serve as producers for the film.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post