Best Hollywood movies to watch on ancient Egypt

Best Hollywood movies based on Egyptian mythology

Feb 05, 2024

What's the story Mythologies and folklore have always intrigued us and over the years, Hollywood has brought them to life on screen. From gods and pharaohs to epic quests and supernatural forces, these films transport audiences to a world where history and fantasy intertwine. Explore the opulence of Egyptian civilization, unravel divine mysteries, and witness the clash of mortals and deities in these spellbinding narratives.

#1

'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

The Ten Commandments spectacularly brings the biblical tale of Moses to life against the backdrop of ancient Egypt. Directed by Cecil B DeMille, the epic unfolds with grandeur, depicting the rise of Moses, his divine mission, and the Exodus of the Israelites. The film showcases the opulence of Egyptian civilization, blending religious narrative with cinematic splendor to create a timeless portrayal of ancient history.

#2

'Cleopatra' (1963)

Joseph L Mankiewicz's Cleopatra delves into the opulence and political intrigue of ancient Egypt and the mythic world of the legendary queen, Cleopatra. The film blends historical drama with elements of Egyptian mythology. Starring Elizabeth Taylor as the titular character, it explores Cleopatra's passionate romances, political machinations, and the grandeur of the Egyptian civilization against the backdrop of a sprawling and majestic ancient kingdom.

#3

'The Mummy' (1999)

Written and directed by Stephen Sommers, The Mummy reimagines ancient Egypt with a thrilling mix of adventure and supernatural terror. Imhotep, an ancient priest cursed for forbidden love, is resurrected in the 1920s. As chaos ensues, adventurer Rick O'Connell and librarian Evelyn Carnahan race against time to stop the malevolent mummy. The film creates a modern cinematic homage to the mystique of ancient Egypt.

#4

'Agora' (2009)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, Agora explores the intellectual and religious tumult of ancient Alexandria, Egypt, during the fourth century. The film follows philosopher Hypatia as she navigates political and religious conflicts. Against the backdrop of Egyptian mysticism and philosophical discourse, Agora presents a compelling narrative of scientific inquiry, religious strife, and the struggle for knowledge in a richly textured ancient setting.

#5

'Gods of Egypt' (2016)

Gods of Egypt, directed by Alex Proyas, delves into a fantastical version of ancient Egypt where mortals and deities coexist. When the god Horus is betrayed and his uncle usurps the throne, Bek, a mortal hero, embarks on a perilous journey to save the world. It weaves together elements of Egyptian mythology creating a world of divine conflict, magic, and heroic quests.