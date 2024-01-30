About the terminology

Conservatorship is a legal arrangement that involves a person (conservator) being appointed to manage the finances of another person (conservatee), who is deemed unable to make such decisions on their own. In Leno's case, the conservatorship is being established for the sole purpose of ensuring the execution of Mavis's estate plan and providing for her "future care under the terms of a living trust should Leno predecease her."

Conservatorship case #1

Cher

In December 2023, American singer Cher filed a temporary conservatorship petition, seeking solo control over managing her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman's finances, citing mental health and drug abuse issues. Cher argued that large payments from his late father, musician Gregg Allman's trust could worsen his alleged substance abuse. However, a Los Angeles judge recently denied her emergency conservatorship request.

#2

Britney Spears

Following Britney Spears's divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007, there were concerns about her mental well-being, which were prompted by incidents like head shaving. In 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, ordered an emergency temporary conservatorship, which was later extended indefinitely by the court. However, in 2021, fans's "Free Britney" movement gained momentum. This alongside her legal plea to end the system led to the removal of her father as a conservator in November of the same year.

#3

Brian Wilson

Musician Brian Wilson faced significant challenges both before and after the imposition of conservatorships. His struggles began in the 1970s when his then-wife, Marilyn Rovell, enlisted psychologist Dr. Eugene Landy to assist the Beach Boys star with drug, weight, and behavioral issues. Initially diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Wilson's family later discovered he was misdiagnosed and overmedicated. They sued the psychologist in 1991 and sought another conservatorship, assumed by his current wife, Melinda Ledbetter.

#4

Mickey Rooney

In February 2011, Hollywood actor and producer Mickey Rooney's attorney Michael Augustine filed a complaint on his behalf, which led the court to grant Rooney's temporary conservatorship to Augustine. The legal action, prompted by concerns about Rooney's family disputes, aimed to address issues of "breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, elder abuse, and misappropriation of Rooney's name and likeness." In court documents, it was alleged that Rooney's stepson Chris Aber "threatens, intimidates, bullies and harassed Rooney." The actor died in 2014.