Why does this story matter?

The temporary conservatorship petition was filed by Cher in December, seeking solo control over managing her son's finances, citing his mental health and drug abuse issues. Cher had also argued that Allman's estranged wife, singer Marie Angela King, was unfit for his conservatorship alleging that "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises." For the unversed, King, in September 2023, accused Cher of kidnapping Allman in 2022.

Reason behind conservatorship

Allman's team has denied Cher's unstable allegations

Cher's attorneys also alleged that Allman's current sobriety and mental health are deceptive while claiming that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has access to a large sum of money which may push him to drug use, and that he was recently homeless. Allman and his lawyers have consistently denied these allegations.

Arguments given

Allman's attorneys argued he is in a good place

Allman's lawyers admitted his past struggles but claimed he is now improving, attending meetings, receiving treatment, and reconnecting with his estranged wife. His team of lawyers also expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, stating that Allman doesn't need a temporary conservatorship. On the other hand, Cher's legal team argued that Allman's support system consists of people who downplay his problems and tell him what he wants to hear.

Reasons for denial

Conservatorship denied over insufficient evidence

The judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to grant the temporary conservatorship, as much of the argument relied on hypotheticals and fears. "I have not seen the evidence to grant a temporary, emergency conservatorship as of today," the judge said. Allman's lawyers also requested financial distributions from Cher's trustee, including one due soon and another withheld in December.

More on the hearing

Long-term conservatorship hearing to be held on March 6

An additional hearing is set for March 6 to consider a long-term conservatorship. Meanwhile, reacting to the judge's decision to rule in Allman's favor, his attorney, Steven Bremer said, "Elijah is thrilled, as the Court saw, he does not need a temporary conservatorship. He's grateful to his fans, friends, and community for their support. He's doing great." "We're looking forward to March. He's doing great. He's here today."