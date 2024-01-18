Sshura's birthday special: Arbaaz Khan pens heartfelt note for wife

Arbaaz Khan pens heartfelt note for wife Sshura Khan on her 41st birthday

The newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are the "it" couple of Tinseltown. As the celebrity make-up artist turned another year wiser, Khan took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his wife on Thursday. The lovebirds, who exchanged vows in a cozy ceremony at Khan's sister Arpita Khan's residence, have been expressing their affection through adorable posts. Khan also shared a snapshot of the couple giggling together and matching in white ensembles.

'You light up my life,' wrote Khan

The Dabangg actor penned, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older, actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me." The makeup artist reportedly turned 41 on Thursday.

