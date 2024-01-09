'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra-Vicky Jain fight over eviction nomination

'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra-Vicky Jain fight over eviction nomination

Tensions are set to rise in the Bigg Boss 17﻿ house as a new promo suggests a heated confrontation between contestants Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain. The drama unfolds when Jain nominates Chopra for eviction, leaving her blindsided and their budding friendship in jeopardy. With the grand finale just around the corner on January 28, this clash will add an extra layer of suspense to the show.

Nitty-gritty details of the argument

The betrayal stung Chopra, who believed she and Jain had grown close in recent weeks. Unable to contain her anger, she confronted him, only to hear him claim that she befriended him when she had no one else to talk to. She fired back and accused Jain and his wife Ankita Lokhande of being fair-weather friends. The emotional turmoil is set to unfold in Tuesday's episode.

