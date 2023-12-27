SBS Drama Awards 2023 organizers announce Daesang nominees

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

SBS Drama Awards 2023 organizers announce Daesang nominees

By Aikantik Bag 07:57 pm Dec 27, 202307:57 pm

SBS Drama Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on Friday

Get ready, K-drama fans! The organizers of the 2023 SBS Drama Awards have announced the Daesang (Grand Prize) nominees, featuring four incredible actors who have wowed the viewers with their performances this year. Mark your calendars for Friday at 8:40pm KST (5:10pm IST), when the star-studded event will be aired. It will also be available to watch with subtitles on the Viki platform.

2/3

Nominees for the Daesang Award

Lee Je-hoon has earned a nomination for his role in the hit Taxi Driver 2, which boasts the highest miniseries viewership ratings for 2023. Han Suk-kyu is also in the running, reprising his role in the fan-favorite medical drama, Dr. Romantic 3. Kim Tae-ri, who sent shivers down our spines with her powerful performance in Revenant, is another nominee to watch out for. Kim Rae-won has also been nominated for his jaw-dropping action scenes in The First Responders.

3/3

Excitement surrounding nominations

Can't wait for the awards show? Well before the ceremony is kickstarted, you can watch Lee's performance in Taxi Driver 2 with subtitles on Viki, or binge-watch the other Daesang nominees' dramas like Dr. Romantic 3, Revenant, and The First Responders on other OTT platforms. Fans have expressed their excitement on social media and are rooting for their favorite stars.