Five soldiers shot at Georgia Army base; gunman identified

By Chanshimla Varah 10:17 pm Aug 06, 2025

Fort Stewart, the largest United States Army installation east of the Mississippi River, in Georgia, was placed under lockdown after an active shooter was reported on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team area of the base. The lockdown was initiated at 11:04am local time, and law enforcement is currently on-site to handle the situation. In its latest update, Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield said five soldiers were shot in the active shooter incident.