Five soldiers shot at Georgia Army base; gunman identified
Fort Stewart, the largest United States Army installation east of the Mississippi River, in Georgia, was placed under lockdown after an active shooter was reported on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team area of the base. The lockdown was initiated at 11:04am local time, and law enforcement is currently on-site to handle the situation. In its latest update, Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield said five soldiers were shot in the active shooter incident.
"All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community," it said in a Facebook post. "The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete." The exact nature of the soldiers' injuries was unclear. Local media reported that the gunman has also been identified.
Some reports claim 4 people were shot
Active Shooter at Fort Stewart, Georgia
An active shooter situation has erupted at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia.
🔴 At least 4 people have been shot
🔴 Soldiers are seen fleeing and sheltering in place on the base
🔴 Emergency response is underway
Fort Stewart is… pic.twitter.com/TahEc56n5G
Fort Stewart is located around 64km southwest of Savannah and houses thousands of soldiers from the Army's Third Infantry Division. It plays a key role in US military readiness and deployments. According to its website, the post is home to more than 10,000 people, including soldiers, family members, and Army civilian personnel.