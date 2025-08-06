China offers parents annual subsidy of $500 for every child 

China has announced a new policy to encourage families to have more children. Starting January 1, 2025, parents will receive an annual subsidy of 3,600 yuan (approximately $500) for each child until they turn three. Over three years, this could amount to a total of 10,800 yuan per child. Beijing's state broadcaster CCTV called this "a major nationwide policy aimed at improving public wellbeing," as reported by AFP.

Declining birth rates Rapidly declining birth rate China's birth rate has been falling for years, with only 9.54 million births recorded last year. This is a stark contrast to the 2016 figure, which was approximately double the number of births recorded last year. The country's population also shrank by 1.39 million last year and is aging rapidly, with nearly 310 million people aged over 60 in 2024.

Unsuccessful measures Relaxing the 1-child policy China has already tried to increase birth rates by relaxing its one-child policy. In 2016, it allowed couples to have two children, and in 2021, the limit was increased to three. For years, local governments have also experimented with a variety of incentives, ranging from tax cuts, housing benefits, and cash transfers to increased maternity leave. However, these measures have failed to reverse the trend.

Financial burden High cost of raising a child The YuWa Population Research Institute estimates that raising a child until they turn 18 costs around 538,000 yuan ($75,000) in China. In major cities like Shanghai and Beijing, the cost is even higher at over 1 million yuan and 936,000 yuan, respectively. This financial burden has made many young couples hesitant to have more children despite government incentives.