US: Indian-origin professor caught in child sex sting, denies allegations

Nisarg Shah, an Indian-origin Associate Professor at the University of California , San Diego (UCSD), has been caught up in a child sex sting operation. The incident was filmed and shared by a vigilante group called "People v Preds," which is known for its online stings to expose alleged child predators. The video shows Shah being confronted inside a Pavilions grocery store in San Diego's Hillcrest community on August 2. Notably, he denied the allegations made by the vigilantes.

Confrontation Shah admits to his conduct During the confrontation, activist Tim Johnson accused Shah of having explicit conversations on the Grindr dating app with a child. Screenshots shared by the activists show Shah identifying himself as a 28-year-old. In the video, Shah admits to bringing personal lubricant and a douche for sexual preparation and calls his conduct "abhorrent." He expresses regret saying, "I feel horrible, the worst I've ever felt."

Ongoing investigation Police investigating the matter Two patrol vehicles of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) responded to the scene during the confrontation. An officer confirmed that while Shah wouldn't be arrested on-site, his phone would be seized as evidence for the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Although a photo shows Shah in handcuffs, he was released at the scene. The SDPD is now investigating this matter but no charges have been filed yet.