Titan submersible deaths were 'preventable,' says US Coast Guard report 

The United States Coast Guard has released a damning report on the 2023 Titan submersible disaster, calling it "preventable." The incident, which claimed the lives of five people, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, was attributed to multiple factors. The 300-page report reveals that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who designed and piloted the Titan submersible, ignored safety warnings, bypassed laws, and exhibited negligence.

Safety flaws Report highlights negligence and safety lapses The Coast Guard report criticized OceanGate's safety protocols as "critically flawed," highlighting a disconnect between their procedures and actual practices. The submersible was found to have a weak hull made of cheaper carbon fiber instead of the stronger steel alloy that is commonly used, further compromising its safety. Investigators believe Rush would have faced criminal charges if he had survived.

Employee testimony Former employees testify about safety concerns Former OceanGate employees have also testified about the company's disregard for safety. David Lochridge, a former engineer, warned Rush a decade ago that Titan wasn't safe and was fired after raising concerns. He testified that it was "inevitable something was going to happen, and it was just when." Steven Ross, the former scientific director of OceanGate, recalled an incident where passengers were slammed to the back of the vessel due to balancing system issues as it resurfaced.

Findings Trip cost $250,000 per person Several witnesses also testified to hearing "crackling sounds" inside Titan's hull during multiple dives. However, the trips continued, some costing $250,000 per person. Titan's dive began at 09:17 local time on June 18, 2023. Its last transmission was sent at 10:47 local time, from a depth of 3,346 meters, indicating that it had dropped two weights. Following that, communication was lost. On June 22, rescuers found the wreckage, sitting upright on the ocean floor, near the Titanic.