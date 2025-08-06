Pakistan bureaucrats laundering money, buying properties in Portugal: Defense minister
What's the story
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made shocking allegations against the country's top bureaucrats, accusing them of massive corruption and international money laundering. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asif claimed that billions of dollars in black money have been moved from Pakistan to Portugal. He alleged that over half of Pakistan's bureaucratic elite have bought property in Portugal with this illicit wealth and are seeking residency or citizenship as part of a quiet exit strategy.
Bureaucratic criticism
Politicians get what's left by bureaucrats: Asif
Asif also defended politicians, saying they get only what's left by bureaucrats and are blamed for everything. He said most politicians don't own plots or foreign citizenship, as they face the public and contest elections. The minister also alleged that one senior bureaucrat close to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar received ₹4 billion in 'salami' at his daughter's wedding, highlighting lavish lifestyles financed through corruption.
Global scrutiny
Indian intelligence claims Portugal was chosen for elite asset laundering
Asif's revelations have drawn the attention of top Indian intelligence sources, who called it a "classic case of elite asset laundering under diplomatic immunity." They said Portugal was deliberately chosen as a low-risk Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blind spot, avoiding stricter jurisdictions like the United Kingdom or the United Arab Emirates. These sources claimed this confession is aimed at diverting global watchdogs from military-political corruption to civil bureaucratic sectors and protecting ISI and senior army officials from immediate sanctions.