Pakistan bureaucrats laundering money, buying properties in Portugal: Defense minister

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made shocking allegations against the country's top bureaucrats, accusing them of massive corruption and international money laundering. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asif claimed that billions of dollars in black money have been moved from Pakistan to Portugal. He alleged that over half of Pakistan's bureaucratic elite have bought property in Portugal with this illicit wealth and are seeking residency or citizenship as part of a quiet exit strategy.