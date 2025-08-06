One woman dead, 9 injured in France's largest wildfire

A massive wildfire has erupted in southern France , killing one woman and injuring nine others. The fire started on Tuesday afternoon in the village of Ribaute, Aude department, and has since spread to 13,000 hectares of the Corbieres hills. This area is known for its vineyards and medieval villages. The blaze is France's largest and fastest-spreading wildfire this summer.

Damage assessment Fire spreads to over 13,000 hectares The fire has destroyed or damaged at least 25 homes and left several firefighters injured. One person is critically injured with severe burns. "This is a disaster of unprecedented scale," firefighter spokesperson Eric Brocardi said, adding that the fire was spreading at 5.47km/h (5.5kph). The blaze remains "very active" as of Wednesday, local authorities confirmed.

Firefighting efforts Roads closed, campsites evacuated In response to the raging wildfire, camping grounds and at least one village have been partially evacuated. Several roads are now closed as a precautionary measure. Residents and tourists are advised to stay indoors unless ordered to evacuate by firefighters. Some tourists evacuated from campsites have sought refuge in municipal buildings overnight.

Unfavorable weather Weather conditions unfavorable for firefighting efforts Weather conditions are expected to remain unfavorable for firefighting efforts due to strong winds, rising temperatures, and dry vegetation. Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture, said, "The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress." Plans are underway for aerial water drops on the flames as authorities continue their long-term operation against this devastating wildfire.