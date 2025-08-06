One woman dead, 9 injured in France's largest wildfire
What's the story
A massive wildfire has erupted in southern France, killing one woman and injuring nine others. The fire started on Tuesday afternoon in the village of Ribaute, Aude department, and has since spread to 13,000 hectares of the Corbieres hills. This area is known for its vineyards and medieval villages. The blaze is France's largest and fastest-spreading wildfire this summer.
Damage assessment
Fire spreads to over 13,000 hectares
The fire has destroyed or damaged at least 25 homes and left several firefighters injured. One person is critically injured with severe burns. "This is a disaster of unprecedented scale," firefighter spokesperson Eric Brocardi said, adding that the fire was spreading at 5.47km/h (5.5kph). The blaze remains "very active" as of Wednesday, local authorities confirmed.
Firefighting efforts
Roads closed, campsites evacuated
In response to the raging wildfire, camping grounds and at least one village have been partially evacuated. Several roads are now closed as a precautionary measure. Residents and tourists are advised to stay indoors unless ordered to evacuate by firefighters. Some tourists evacuated from campsites have sought refuge in municipal buildings overnight.
Unfavorable weather
Weather conditions unfavorable for firefighting efforts
Weather conditions are expected to remain unfavorable for firefighting efforts due to strong winds, rising temperatures, and dry vegetation. Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture, said, "The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress." Plans are underway for aerial water drops on the flames as authorities continue their long-term operation against this devastating wildfire.
Climate impact
Wildfires becoming increasingly common in southern France
The Aude department has witnessed a surge in wildfires over the past few years due to low rainfall and vineyard removal. Aude Damesin, a local, lamented the impact of frequent wildfires on wildlife and people. Last month, Marseille was also hit by a wildfire that injured around 300 people. Southern Europe has seen several large fires this summer, with Portugal's EFFIS reporting over 25,700 hectares burned since January 2025.