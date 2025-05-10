Ukraine, allies propose 30-day ceasefire to Russia
What's the story
Ukraine and its allies have offered a "full, unconditional ceasefire" with Russia for at least 30 days, effective May 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Saturday.
The proposal comes at the time of the visit of leaders of four major European countries to Kyiv, who are calling on Moscow to accept the truce and start peace talks to end the nearly three-year war.
Truce proposal
US-led initiative for ceasefire
The US suggested a 30-day truce in March, which Ukraine agreed to. But Russia has so far been unwilling to accept terms that are more favorable to them.
The latest proposal from Ukraine and its allies is viewed as an attempt to break the deadlock and clear the way for peace talks.
Diplomatic efforts
European leaders visit Kyiv amid ceasefire proposal
The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
They took part in a ceremony at Kyiv's Independence Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II's end.
The leaders lit candles at a flag memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers and civilians since Russia's invasion.
The visit highlights their commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
Ongoing conflict
Russian truce violations and continued attacks
Sybiha denounced the Russian truce as a "farce," alleging Russian forces breached it over 700 times in under a day of its declaration.
Both sides have reported attacks on their troops despite the ceasefire proposal.
Russia has continued its offensive along the long front line, including residential areas without obvious military targets.
Support for Ukraine
European allies' commitment to Ukraine's defense
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of the European leaders' visit, calling it a historic moment for European defense and greater independence for their security.
The leaders reiterated their support for President Trump's calls for a peace deal, urging Russia to stop blocking efforts to lasting peace.
They also called on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, making room for talks on a just and lasting peace.