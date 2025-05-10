Toxic chlorine cloud forces 160,000 people indoors in Spain
A warehouse fire in Vilanova i la Geltru, a coastal city south of Barcelona, Spain, has released a toxic cloud of chlorine.
The incident happened on Saturday morning at a facility that stores pool cleaning products. The regional fire service reported the blaze.
Spanish authorities have asked over 160,000 residents to stay indoors in response to this emergency situation.
Safety measures
Civil Protection service issues safety instructions
Spain's Civil Protection service went on social media to warn, saying: "If you are in the zone that is affected, do not leave your home or your place of work."
People were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
This affected area covers five local districts along the coast from Vilanova i la Geltru to Calafell near Tarragona.
Emergency response
Fire service's response and ongoing monitoring
The fire service hasn't reported any casualties so far and has sent in a large number of units to control the situation. They are also keeping a check on the gas cloud for any change in toxicity levels.
"It is very difficult for chlorine to catch fire, but when it does so it is very hard to put it out," said warehouse owner Jorge Vinuales Alonso on local radio station Rac1.
Investigation
Cause of fire and future expectations
Vinuales Alonso also hinted toward a lithium battery as the possible cause of the fire.
However, in a new update from public television TVE, Vilanova mayor Juan Luis Ruiz Lopez was hopeful about the situation. He said the authorities are expecting "this toxic cloud will start to dissipate and we can lift the measures currently imposed" as soon as the fire is put out.