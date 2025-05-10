Afghanistan denies Pakistan's accusation of Indian missile strike on territory
Afghanistan has rejected Pakistan's claim that India had fired a missile strike on its land, saying there was "no truth to such claims."
Inayatullah Khawarizmi, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, rejected Pakistan's allegations in an interview with Hurriyat Radio.
The denial comes after Pakistani ISPR DG Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that India's missile strikes hit Afghan land too.
Retaliation
India's military response follows drone intrusions
India's military response has been to hit multiple air bases and military facilities in Pakistan.
This came after three straight nights of drone incursions by Turkish drones from Pakistan across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also rejected Pakistan's claims in a press briefing on Saturday morning.
Official statement
Afghanistan's response to Pakistan's missile allegations
The Indian MEA said, "There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation. And I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is, that has on multiple occasions, in just the last one and a half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan."
Diplomatic ties
India's relations with Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover
India hasn't formally recognized the new Taliban regime since it seized Kabul in 2021. It has, however, maintained a limited diplomatic presence in Kabul and ongoing humanitarian assistance.
Increasing interaction between Indian officials and Taliban representatives in recent months suggests a pragmatic approach driven by regional security and strategic considerations.