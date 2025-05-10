What's the story

Five terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were reportedly killed in the first phase of Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces targeted terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on May 7.

The dead terrorists have been identified as Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid alias Abu Akasha, and Mohammad Hassan Khan.