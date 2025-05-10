Five key Pakistani terrorists killed in 'Operation Sindoor': Report
What's the story
Five terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were reportedly killed in the first phase of Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces targeted terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on May 7.
The dead terrorists have been identified as Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid alias Abu Akasha, and Mohammad Hassan Khan.
Military-terrorist nexus
Pakistani military's role in supporting terrorists exposed
Photographs of senior Pakistani military officials at the funerals of the terrorists have emerged online, highlighting the decades-old ties between Pakistan's army and terror outfits.
Khas, aka Abu Jundal, was a Lashkar-e-Taiba member and commanded Markaz Taiba, a terrorist training camp in Muridke, Pakistan.
The camp, located about 25km from the Indo-Pak border, has been linked to several major terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Training ground
Terrorist training at Markaz Taiba camp
Markaz Taiba was the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, where Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist caught alive during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was trained.
David Headley, another terrorist involved in the 26/11 attacks, also reportedly trained at this camp.
Khas's funeral was chaired by designated global terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf at a Pakistani government school.
Military tribute
Pakistan Army honors Khas at funeral
Khas was accorded a guard of honor by the Pakistan Army at his funeral. Senior military officials laid a wreath on behalf of Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir.
An active officer from the Pakistan Army holding the rank of Lieutenant General and Inspector General of Punjab Province's police attended the prayer ceremony for Khas.