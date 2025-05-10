Pakistan reaches out to India for de-escalation amid airstrikes
What's the story
After heavy airstrikes on its military bases, Pakistan has reached out to India for talks and de-escalation, Firstpost reported, citing government sources.
The request comes soon after Indian forces struck three major Pakistani airbases and took out crucial air defense systems in major cities, including Lahore.
The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries have reached out to each other, establishing contact in their long-running hostilities.
Diplomatic efforts
Pakistan's outreach amid ongoing hostilities
This is the first such talk in the ongoing conflict.
Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar claimed the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of India and Pakistan were in touch, but it was soon denied by the military.
The latest development comes amid mediation between both countries by the United States of America and Saudi Arabia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held multiple rounds of talks with officials of both countries.
Ongoing conflict
Pakistan continues attacks despite diplomatic outreach
Despite reported talks, Pakistan has maintained its aggression against India. Fresh explosions were reported in Pathankot, and cross-border attacks haven't stopped.
Pakistan has been mobilizing ground forces to forward areas along the India border, notes Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Indian Army.
Since Friday evening, Pakistan has carried out drone, missile, and fighter plane attacks across northern and western regions of India.
Escalation
Pakistan launches attacks on Indian military bases
Pakistan has increased shelling in the Jammu region and struck military bases at Jammu, Udhampur, Pathankot, and Adampur.
Long-range missiles were also launched by Pakistan, which were intercepted over Haryana.
These are clear indicators of a significant escalation in hostilities between the two nations.
The outreach for talks appears to be a reaction to India's retaliatory measures which have crippled critical military installations in Pakistan.