What's the story

After heavy airstrikes on its military bases, Pakistan has reached out to India for talks and de-escalation, Firstpost reported, citing government sources.

The request comes soon after Indian forces struck three major Pakistani airbases and took out crucial air defense systems in major cities, including Lahore.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries have reached out to each other, establishing contact in their long-running hostilities.