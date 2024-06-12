Next Article

An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces

Another terror attack: Encounter underway, 6 Jammu security personnel injured

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:45 am Jun 12, 202409:45 am

What's the story An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir—following an attack on an army base late last night, according to police reports. The shootout has resulted in injuries to five soldiers and a Special Police Officer (SPO). This incident marks the third such attack in as many days in Jammu. Earlier, terrorists opened fire in Kathua, injuring a civilian, and targeted a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, resulting in the deaths of nine passengers.

Current situation

Details of ongoing operation

The injured security personnel are receiving medical attention at a local hospital. The gunfight is still in progress, with additional forces being deployed to intensify the operation. Separately, an operation is underway to locate a terrorist suspected to be hiding in Saida Sukhal village under Hiranagar police station limits in Kathua district.

Kathua operation

Search for hidden terrorist in Kathua

The operation in Saida Sukhal was initiated after two recently infiltrated terrorists appeared in the village late Tuesday evening. According to police, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was neutralized by security forces following an attack near the International Border (IB) on Tuesday evening that left one civilian injured. The area has been cordoned off by police with assistance from the CRPF, who are conducting house-to-house searches.

Saida encounter

Encounter in Saida Sukhal

Police said, villagers became suspicious when the terrorists asked for water from several houses. Two cops engaged with the terrorists, resulting in one terrorist's death who had attempted to throw a grenade at the police party. An AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the deceased terrorist, whose identity and group affiliation are under investigation. Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed via his official X handle that he is in continuous contact with top police officials on the spot.