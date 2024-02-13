The terrorist was radicalized through social media, police said

'Pakistan-backed' terrorist arrested for killing Punjab workers in Srinagar

Feb 13, 2024

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Tuesday arrested the terrorist behind the killing of two migrant workers from Punjab in Srinagar last week. The terrorist was identified as Adil Manzoor. Kashmir's Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said, "Manzoor was in contact with his handler in Pakistan. " Birdi said that police have recovered the pistol used in the terror attack. The firearm was supplied by the unidentified handler based in Pakistan, he added.

Why does this story matter?

Last Wednesday, carpenters Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih from Amritsar were shot dead in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj area. The attack marked the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in the conflict-hit union territory. Singh died instantly, while Masih passed away a day later at a Srinagar hospital. The incident sparked an outrage with various dignitaries including J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh expressing concerns over the deaths.

Accused was radicalized through social media

In a press release, J&K police said that they zeroed in on some suspects based on technical and field analysis. Manzoor was later arrested based on "clinching evidence," police added. Police also said that the accused was radicalized by his handler through "social media." As per the authorities, the accused had "conspired with his handler across Pakistan to commit the crime."

Protests and demonstrations held across J&K

In response to the killings, a group of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) activists protested in Jammu. Civil society members held demonstrations in several areas of Kashmir, including at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, to protest the killing. Bharatiya Janata Party workers also held a candlelight march at Lal Chowk. Protests also took place in Pulawama, Kulgam, Handwara, and Anantnag towns. Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Formed in 2019, TRF is a separatist militant organization.