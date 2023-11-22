J&K: Army officer killed in encounter with terrorists

By Chanshimla Varah 05:52 pm Nov 22, 202305:52 pm

An Indian Army officer was killed while three soldiers sustained injuries in an encounter with terrorists in the Baji Mall forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday. The encounter started after the Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation in response to intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Furthermore, two terrorists were trapped at the site.

Injured shifted to hospital

The officer is said to be a captain, although his identity has yet to be released. A heavy exchange of fire is still underway. Meanwhile, security forces have tightened the cordon, with reinforcements rushing to the location to stop any suspected terrorists from fleeing. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces