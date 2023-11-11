J&K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, no casualties so far

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:32 pm Nov 11, 202304:32 pm

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter reportedly broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Parigam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the gunfight started after the police and the Indian Army launched a joint cordon and search operation in the village following an intelligence tipoff. It didn't share any further details about the operation. However, the situation reportedly remained tense in the area.

Terrorist killed in Shopian

The encounter reportedly started with a brief exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces. After the initial gunfight, the cordon around the area was tightened, and efforts to locate the terrorists were stepped up. No casualties have been reported by the police so far. The encounter comes just days after a terrorist of the proscribed outfit, the Resistance Front (TRF), was killed during a clash with security forces in the Kantohalan area of Shopian district on Thursday.