Bengaluru CEO's mental health assessment indicates 'no psychopathology': Police

What's the story Goa Police on Tuesday informed the Children's Court that a mental health evaluation of Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru CEO accused of murdering her son, revealed no signs of psychopathology. During the examination, Seth provided "clear and rational answers," police said. Last month, Seth was caught trying to flee with the body of her four-year-old son after murdering him in a Goa hotel. The police cited a report of the examination conducted at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB).

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last week, Seth's father filed a court application urging the police to conduct a medical assessment to evaluate her mental health, alleging she was ill. To recall, Seth and PR Venkatraman married in 2010 and had a son in 2019. The two were separated after marital discord. Amid divorce and custody battles, strained relations with her husband and custody issues were cited by the police as possible motives for the alleged crime. Further investigation remains underway, police said.

IPHB report

Seth's judgment intact, no suicidal tendencies: Report

During its reply in court, the Goa Police said, "Her judgement is intact and no pyschotic or pervasive mood symptoms were elicited in responses." The medical evaluation also revealed that she did not express any "active death wishes or suicidal tendencies." In the previous hearing, Goa police had told the court that Suchana's medical examination had been conducted at the IPHB and the report was awaited.

Next hearing

Court extends Seth's judicial remand

After the hearing, the court adjourned the matter for February 21 and extended her judicial remand till February 26. Seth is a renowned AI ethics expert and data scientist with 12+ years of experience; she also featured on the "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List." She has now been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), as well as the Goa Children's Act.

Background

How the case unfolded

Suchana had reserved a hotel room at Sol Banyan Grande in Candolim, North Goa, from January 6 to January 10. However, on the night of January 7, she checked out, citing urgent matters in Bengaluru. Police apprehended her in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while allegedly attempting to flee in a cab with her son's body. A post-mortem report revealed that the child was smothered to death and had been dead for over 36 hours, before his body was discovered.