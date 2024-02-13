PM Modi engaged in bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE president

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, marking his seventh trip to the Gulf nation. During the first day of his two-day visit, PM Modi engaged in bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hailed the "close relationship" between the two countries. In a significant step, the heads of the two nations also introduced UPI (Unified Payments Interface) RuPay card service in Abu Dhabi.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Over the past nine years, India's cooperation with the UAE has strengthened across various sectors including trade, defense, food and energy security, and education. During PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi last year, several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed, encompassing various sectors such as local currency settlement, payment and messaging systems, renewable energy, and innovative healthcare. The two nations are among each other's top trading partners, official data shows.

Statement

PM hails warm UAE welcome

During his meeting with the UAE President, PM Modi said, "I thank you for the warm welcome. Whenever I come here to meet you, I always feel I have come to meet my family. We've met five times in the last seven months, it's very rare and reflects our close relationship." Reflecting on the "warmth" evident in their interaction, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the gracious welcome extended by the host nation's team.

Twitter Post

Watch: UPI RuPay card service introduced in Abu Dhabi

PM's itinerary

Modi to address government summit, inaugurate BAPS Hindu mandir

In addition to bilateral talks, PM Modi is slated to address world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. He will also inaugurate the iconic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir, the first Hindu temple in the UAE, constructed on a 13.5-acre plot donated by Crown Prince Zayed Al Nahyan in 2015. Furthermore, PM Modi will speak to expat Indians at a community event in Abu Dhabi.

Twitter Post

Next tour

PM Modi to visit Qatar after Indian Navy veterans' release

Following his UAE visit, PM Modi will proceed to Qatar for further discussions until Thursday. Notably, the PM's visit to Qatar follows the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel imprisoned for alleged espionage. The prime minister has reportedly been instrumental in the release of Navy veterans, and his Qatar visit could symbolize India's gratitude toward the Middle Eastern country.