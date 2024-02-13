This is the fourth student suicide in Kota this year

JEE aspirant found dead in Kota, 4th suicide this year

By Riya Baibhawi 03:52 pm Feb 13, 202403:52 pm

What's the story A student from Jharkhand, preparing for engineering entrance examinations, was found dead in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan on Tuesday. The incident took place a day after JEE Mains results were announced. This is the fourth such case in 2024 in the city, where 27 students died by suicide last year. The number of suicides last year was the highest since 2015 when the administration first began compiling records of suicides, the Hindustan Times reported.

Case details

Student preparing for JEE in Kota for 2 years

According to reports, the student — Shubh Choudhary — was studying in Kota for two years. Police said that he was preparing for the JEE-Mains, the examination necessary for admission to engineering colleges including the Indian Institutes of Technology. It is suspected that he was unhappy with his JEE result. He was found dead on Tuesday morning. No suicide note was found, police said, adding that a post-mortem examination will be conducted after his family reaches Kota.

Student safety measures

Rajasthan government's measures to prevent student deaths

The issue of student suicides in Kota has been a major concern for the administration. Kota test-preparation business is estimated to be worth Rs. 10,000 crores annually. Students from around the country arrive in Kota after completing Class 10 to join various institutes. Last year, the Rajasthan government announced measures to prevent student deaths, including mandatory screening tests, alphabetical sorting of students in sections instead of ranking, among others.

In January

18-year old JEE aspirant hangs herself

Last month, an 18-year-old JEE aspirant died by suicide in Kota. According to police, the student was found hanging at her residence in the Borkheda area. Fifteen students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No suicides were reported in 2020 and 2021 as coaching institutes were shut down or switched to online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hindustan Times reported.

Helpline

Seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).