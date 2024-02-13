Several traffic restrictions are in place in Delhi and neighboring areas

Farmers' protest: Chock-a-block traffic at Delhi-Gurugram border

What's the story Vehicular traffic in Delhi was disrupted on Tuesday as farmers began their "Delhi Chalo" protest march. Several videos on social media showed vehicles stuck in jams at the Delhi-Gurugram border due to the restrictions on traffic movement because of the protest. According to reports, traffic movement was restricted at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders. The measures are in place to bar vehicles carrying protesters from entering the capital and to maintain smooth traffic flow, authorities said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Farmers are calling for a law that provides a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops or agricultural products. This was one of the criteria farmers agreed to when they decided to end their 2021 protest against the now-repealed farm laws. Furthermore, agitators are demanding that the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations be implemented, as well as agricultural debt forgiveness and pensions for farmers and farm workers. They also want police cases dropped and "justice" for Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims.

Traffic advisory

Delhi Traffic Police issues guidelines for commuters

Ahead of the protest, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued guidelines for commuters, especially concerning goods vehicles and travelers from different border points. Per the advisory, goods vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway. Additionally, they are not allowed to travel between Haryana's Sirsa and Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur via Pari Chowk. Alternative routes have been suggested for travelers heading to Delhi from the Chilla border, DND border, Kalindi Kunj border, Yamuna Expressway, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

New checkpoints

Road closures and diversions

The authorities have also placed at least 40 checkpoints in Sirsa, mainly on routes from neighboring states. The road from Bathinda in Punjab has also been temporarily shut down. Traffic has also been rerouted at several points on NH-9, a national highway that runs through Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The advisory urged commuters to follow the traffic police's guidelines and stay updated on the latest traffic advisories for a hassle-free trip amid the protest.

Security measures

50 police, paramilitary companies stationed at borders

Meanwhile, around 50 Delhi Police and paramilitary companies have been stationed at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders. The security personnel are equipped with tear gas launchers, shells, bulletproof jackets, helmets, batons, and advanced firearms. Drones have also been deployed on the outskirts of the city. On Monday, police set up check-posts in central Delhi, to inspect vehicles at the Ranjit Singh flyover, Mandi House, ITO, Minto Bridge, Mathura Road, and Ring Road.

Watch: Security heightened at borders

Leaders met Union government

Farmer leaders' talks with Centre remain inconclusive

Farmers on Tuesday began their "Delhi Chalo" march after talks with Union ministers on Monday remained inconclusive. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has said that the central government was not serious about any of their concerns. The government, however, said that consensus was achieved on many issues. The first meeting between the two sides on Thursday (February 8) had also ended in a stalemate.