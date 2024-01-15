Army Day 2024: How is this year's parade different

1/8

India 3 min read

Army Day 2024: How is this year's parade different

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:31 pm Jan 15, 202412:31 pm

Army Day 2024 to see artificial intelligence (AI) deciding Best Marching Contingent

The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, is abuzz with excitement as it is set to host a grand parade to celebrate the 76th Army Day of the Indian Army on Monday. Held annually on January 15, Army Day honors the brave soldiers and their sacrifices for the nation. From 1949 till 2022, the Army Day parade was organised at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment. For the last two years, the parade has been relocated outside Delhi.

2/8

What's special this year?

This year's Army Day parade is special due to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in deciding the "Best Marching Contingent" among all the participants. Major General Salil Seth revealed that AI is being utilized for the first time to identify the top marching contingent on Army Day. He said cameras would capture each participant's movement and then the computer software using AI will give marks.

3/8

PM Modi calls Army personnel 'pillars of strength, resilience'

Extending his wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Army personnel on Army Day, calling them "pillars of strength and resilience". "On Army Day, we honor the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment, and sacrifices of our Army personnel," he posted on X. "Their relentless dedication to protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery," he added.

4/8

President Droupadi Murmu's message on Army Day

5/8

General Manoj Pande pays tribute to fallen Army soldiers

Addressing the troops, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. "I convey my felicitations and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, Veterans, and their families...Their supreme sacrifice shall always inspire us," he said. Notably, the Army Day parade has been relocated outside of Delhi for the second year in a row. Last year, the parade was held at the Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

6/8

Theme of this year's Army Day

The theme for Army Day 2024 is "In Service of the Nation," which emphasizes the Army's core purpose. It also demonstrates that our nation's warriors represent unflinching commitment and professionalism. This year's subject also aligns with the Army's slogan, "Service Before Self," which signifies that Army troops constantly prioritize the safety and security of the nation and motivate young people to love and respect the country.

7/8

Know significance of Army Day

Army Day, also known as Bhartiya Sena Diwas, promises to be a great event honoring Army officers' heroism and service. It is also a day dedicated to raising awareness and excitement among the nation's young to join the military and serve their country selflessly. The day also honors and recognizes the Army's effort and devotion to safeguarding the country from unauthorized enemy invasions and attacks.

8/8

History of Army Day

The Indian Army was established on April 1, 1895, by the British. Initially, it was known as the Royal Indian Army. Years after Independence, on January 15, 1949, the first Commander-in-Chief of India General KM Cariappa took over the rule of British Army Official General Sir Francis Roy Bucher. Since then, this historic moment has been celebrated as Bhartiya Sena Divas. India is following the tradition of celebrating this grand day with great zeal and patriotism.