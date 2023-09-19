Anantnag anti-terror operation ends, LeT commander's body found

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 19, 2023

The week-long anti-terror operation in Anantnag district has ended and top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan has been gunned down

The week-long anti-terror operation in the Gadol forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Anantnag district has reportedly ended, and top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan has been gunned down. His body has been recovered, and the body of another terrorist was also spotted but is yet to be retrieved. Kashmir's Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said the encounter has ended, but the search will continue as there were inputs about a third terrorist.

Charred body of terrorist found earlier

The joint anti-terror operation of the Indian Army and the J&K Police began on the intervening night of September 12 and 13 based on intelligence inputs about terrorists hiding in Anantnag's Kokernag area. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak—both from 19 Rashtriya Rifles—J&K's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Bhat, and another soldier were killed in action. One more soldier went missing. On Monday, security forces found the charred body of a terrorist near one of their destroyed hideouts.

Residents advised to keep away from encounter site

Top officials of the security grid in Kashmir, including the director general of police (DGP) and general officer commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's 15 Corps, closely monitored the operation that ended on Tuesday. Security forces have been using Heron drones, quadcopters, and hexacopters to survey the dense forest area, which contains several cave-like hideouts where terrorists were believed to be hiding. They have also advised people to stay away from the area due to potential live grenades and shells.

5th body of security personnel found on Monday

Following this, elite commandos launched a full-scale assault to find and kill the terrorists. They also recovered the body of missing soldier Pradeep Kumar on Monday. Khan and Jehangir Saroori alias Mohammed Amin Bhat were reportedly the "locals" among the terrorists. While Khan was from the LeT's shadow front, the Resistance Force (TRF), Bhat was with the Hizbul Mujahideen before joining the LeT, The Times of India reported.

